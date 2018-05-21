Is ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Playing A Cruel Trick On Its Viewers?

Through the first six episodes of the fourth season of Fear the Walking Dead, I have genuinely come to like this show more than The Walking Dead, even at TWD‘s peak. It’s doing everything right. It’s telling compelling, self-contained stories within an intriguing season-long arc. It has maintained a consistent tone; the characters do not make dumb decisions; and it’s using different timelines to tease out great little mysteries. Most importantly, it’s building amazing characters with motives that do not change from week to week; characters who evolve; and characters who learn from their mistakes.

The best thing about this season, however, is Garret Dillahunt’s John Dorie, who has proven himself to be perhaps the only adult character in the entire The Walking Dead universe who does not have a dark side. There is no moral ambiguity where it concerns John. He’ll never be confused for a Rick, or a Carol, or even a Morgan. He’s good people. He looks out for others, and the only thing he feels tortured by is being treated like a hero for doing his job. I like a good villain, a great antihero, or a morally conflicted character as much as the next guy, but it’s good to have an honest-to-God Shane in the zombie apocalypse.

All of which is to say: So help me God, if Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg kill John Dorie off after only six episodes, I will never forgive them. No sir, it is not John Dorie’s time to go yet. Six episodes is not enough John Dorie. This is not a Joss Whedon series, damnit!

