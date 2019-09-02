‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Continues To Suffer From Awkward Continuity Problems

AMC

With “Ner Tamid,” Fear the Walking Dead continues its unfortunate streak of clumsily-executed fifth-season episodes. There are a whole host of problems with the fifth season of the series, but chief among them may be the series’ inability to ground itself in a time and place, as well as problems with script supervision (a script supervisor is in charge of continuity, but there’s been little continuity even with script supervisors themselves on Fear, which has seen four different script supervisors in five seasons, including two this season alone).

Take, for instance, the vast area in which the cast members were trapped in the first half of the season. The only way they could get in or out of the area was by airplane, and without an airplane for escape, everyone in the area would have died from contamination after the meltdown at the nuclear power plant. We never had a great feel for how large an area that was, but it was large enough that it encompassed the area in which the plane crashed, the plant itself, the place where the kids were living, the old-Western town, the truck stop, the place where the hot-air balloon shaped like a beer floated in, and a stretch of miles and miles where Dwight and John drove around in search of Sherry. Despite the fact that no one could get in or out of the area without an airplane, however, John and June discovered Dwight there, his ex-wife Sherry made it there (and may have also escaped) and Wes painted a tree seen by Alicia in that same area before he was discovered in the other area to where the plane escaped. The plane presumably needed to get a good 100-200 miles away from the nuclear power plant, and yet somehow (without a plane) Wesley also ended up there.

It’s one of the many continuity issues this season, including one that was the subject of the episode this week. Charlie — who we have barely seen this season, despite being upped to series regular — runs away from the convoy because she’s tired of wandering from place to place, and she’s in desperate need of a central place to call home. She finds herself at a synagogue with Rabbi Jacob, and she decides she’d like to plant a flag there and make it the convoy’s home. However, when June and John arrive to help the Rabbi keep his eternal light going (the episode’s title, “Ner Hamid,” is Hebrew for “eternal flame”), June tells Charlie that, while she agrees they need a central location to call home, the synagogue is unsuitable because it’s not big or well-protected enough. And yet, there have been a number of places this season that might have been suitable, including Daniel’s garage; a giant mall with beds, food, and generators; or even the original plant that Logan took over but handed back to the convoy in the midseason finale. Why not move into any one of those places?