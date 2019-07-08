AMC

Warning: The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead spoilers will be found below.

In the back of the final issue of The Walking Dead comics, which ended their run last week, Robert Kirkman delivered a message to the fans. In reference to why he ended the series so abruptly and without notice, Kirkman wrote:

The Walking Dead has always been built on surprise. Not knowing what’s going to happen when you turn the page, who’s going to die, how they’re going to die … it’s essential to the success of the series. It’s been the lifeblood that’s been keeping it going all these years, keeping people engaged.

The thing is, even after the death of Rick on The Walking Dead, the parent series still managed to deliver some huge surprises, whether it be the surprise death of Jesus (RIP) or the series of heads placed on pikes by Alpha and The Whisperers. There’s still a lot of shock value left in The Walking Dead.

As for Fear the Walking Dead? Well, we’re six episodes into the season, and there have been no major deaths. There hasn’t even been a minor death. In fact, the last good death that the series delivered was the brewer, Jim Bob, back in season four, and he had only lasted four episodes. The front half of season four delivered a couple of whoppers: Madison and Nick. Travis’ death was a huge surprise in season two. The third season was littered with great deaths.