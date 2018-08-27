AMC

In last week’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead, “Close Your Eyes,” the show kept its focus on only two characters, Alicia and Charlie, as Alicia sought to forge a relationship with her brother’s killer during a hurricane. In this week’s episode, “The Code,” the focus turns to Morgan, who makes a few new frenemies on his way to and back from Virginia.

Let’s begin by at least acknowledging that Morgan — who has been contemplating his return to Virginia since the midseason premiere — doesn’t actually make a conscious decision to leave. He seeks refuge in the back of an 18-wheeler, and when he wakes up, he is in Mississippi, which must mean that he was dead tired enough to fall asleep for at least 10 hours without noticing that a semi is driving through the zombie apocalypse (was there tranquilizer in that protein bar?)

“Take what you need, leave what you don’t,” a woman tells Morgan through a CB radio inside a fully-functioning gas station (with freshly brewed coffee!) in Mississippi. This becomes our first introduction to an unknown group of people, who apparently use semi trucks to leave supplies on the side of the freeway for passersby in need. In that gas station, he meets Sarah (Mo Collins) and Wendell (Daryl Mitchell), who purport to belong to this altruistic group of truck drivers.

We soon find out, however, that Daryl and Wendell do not belong to said group; they stole a truck from one of its members because they’re looking to find a community in which they can join. They also inexplicably kidnapped a man named Jim (Aaron Stanford) because he knows how to brew beer because even in the apocalypse, there’s a premium on booze. Jim is also convinced that beer is the future, the stuff of life!