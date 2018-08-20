‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Is In No Hurry On This Week’s Episode

AMC

One of the knocks against The Walking Dead under Frank Darabont was that it often moved too slow, that it was characterized by long conversations between characters while walking through a forest to find a character that it would ultimately take several episodes to locate (and who was already dead). At the time, of course, a television zombie show was new and novel, and most fans just wanted Darabont to cut straight to the zombie killing.

The novelty of zombies being decapitated on our television sets, however, has long past run its course, and where it concerns The Walking Dead, the show has too often been about moving to the next item on the agenda. The Walking Dead is like that big vacation to Florida you can’t stop talking about, only when you get to Disney World, a member of your family dies. The point is, however, that it rarely stops to consider where it’s at because it’s always so preoccupied with where it’s going, which villain is about to be introduced, or which character is about to die. It is a very plot-driven show, often looking for the next “cool” item on the checklist instead of taking a beat to develop its characters, the exact kind of writing that Better Call Saul writer Vince Gilligan warns against.

One of the advantages of Fear the Walking Dead is that it does not work from any source material, so it has no place it needs to be anytime soon. There’s not even a villain on the horizon at this point. It’s just a show about nine people trying to survive out in Texas during a zombie apocalypse. There’s no hurry to get to a future point because, as Alicia warns Charlie this week, the future doesn’t get better. Only worse, and “worse” is a high bar for Charlie, who watched her parents turn into zombies and, later, saw everyone in her community die.

At any rate, aside from having a storm blow around some zombies, Shintaro Shimosawa — who wrote this week’s episode — posed only one question in this episode: What would happen if Alicia was stuck in a house with the 12-year-old girl who killed her brother? Given everything that we know about Alicia, how would that unfold?