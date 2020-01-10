It’s not clear if Fear the Walking Dead decided to reveal the latest The Walking Dead crossover character months before the next season to get fans excited, or if Fear decided to get out ahead of reveal, after Christina Evangelista’s social-media postings practically gave away the secret earlier this week.

In either respect, AMC has confirmed rumors that began to spread earlier this week that Sherry would be making her way to Texas to join the cast of Fear the Walking Dead. The confirmation came by way of an Instagram post, which reunites Christine Evangelista and Austin Amelio for the first time since season 7 of The Walking Dead.

The caption suggests two possibilities: A dream sequence or an actual reunion between Dwight and his wife, Sherry. I don’t know what Fear the Walking Dead showrunners have in mind, but given the backlash to the most recent season, if Sherry only appears in a dream sequence, fans may start another petition to get Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg removed from the series.

Sherry last appeared in the 11th episode of the seventh season of The Walking Dead. She escaped Negan and the Saviors, but left notes for Dwight to find. Those breadcrumbs have since led Dwight to Texas, where he’s narrowly missed finding Sherry on a couple of occasions. It appears that in the sixth season the two will finally be reunited, and when it happens, there will be a number of plot holes left to explain.

Fear the Walking Dead is expected to return this summer.