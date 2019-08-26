AMC

Eleven episodes into the fifth season of Fear the Walking Dead, and the series has hit a weird new low in terms of storylines appropriate to the zombie apocalypse. Again, not all of the storylines on Fear are necessarily bad in and of themselves — although this week’s definitely was — it’s that they often seem ill-suited to a show about civilization being overrun with zombies. Fear has evolved into what feels like the YA sister series to The Walking Dead, a deadly zombie series for viewers who don’t like death or intensity or fear.

To its credit, however, Fear has managed to draw a huge distinction with itself and The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead is about survival, about maintaining society while warding off enemies. Fear is about helping people, finding love, and spreading goodwill in the zombie apocalypse. Despite the existence of zombies and two crossover characters, the two shows could not be more different.

The A-plot in this week’s episode, “You’re Still Here,” is a doozy. Wes, the guy whose motorcycle was shot up by Logan in a previous episode, returns this week and asks Alicia and Strand for help, which they are happy to offer. Wes remains cynical of their motives, however, but reluctantly accepts their help in driving him to an abandoned police station to meet his brother. However, we quickly learn that Wes has an ulterior motive: He’s not meeting his brother. He is trying to retrieve something from a stranger who stole it from him. An altercation breaks out, the guy is shot in the stomach, and he flees in Alicia and Strand’s truck, leaving Alicia, Strand, and Wes pinned inside the police station. The problem is exacerbated by the fact that Strand inadvertently uses tear gas to confront a small horde of zombies and is temporarily blinded (why Strand seems to run toward the tear gas is another of the show’s many mysteries) . This is also a particularly inopportune time for Strand to lose his eyesight because Alicia is still suffering from PTSD after being splashed by the radioactive blood of an infected zombie, and she cannot bring herself to kill zombies.