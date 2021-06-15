Is A Time Jump On ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Even Plausible Now?

Leading up to the sixth season finale of Fear the Walking Dead, there was a lot of speculation that it would set up a lengthy time jump. It followed that the jump might align the spinoff with the timelines of The Walking Dead and The World Beyond as both of those series head into their final seasons (ahead of the eventual Rick Grimes movie). But after watching the season six finale, is that still the case?

The answer is: Maybe. A time jump would only be plausible by bending the rules of logic beyond their breaking point.

In episode 14 of season six, Teddy — a former serial killer turned cult leader hellbent on world destruction — locks Alicia away in a fallout shelter with the expectation that she would ride out a nuclear bomb and resurface years later to lead an effort to rebuild the world. Teddy had at his disposal enough nuclear missiles to blow up a continent, but ultimately, he only manages to get one missile off, although it lands in Texas and successfully wreaks immense destruction.

That would seemingly set up a season seven that begins years into the future after Alicia resurfaces from the fallout shelter. That may still happen, and so yet may a time jump, but the rules of logic make that situation far-fetched, not that Fear the Walking Dead always abides by logic.

In the season six finale, almost everyone survives the immediate nuclear blast, save for Dakota, who is incinerated, and Teddy, who is shot to death by Dakota before the bomb detonates. However, none of the “good guys” die in the finale, which is a problem because, by my count, there are 15 regulars on the show not including Wendell (who has been MIA) or all the kids who vanished in season six (likely due to shooting protocols during a pandemic). On a series that found a new life by centering its stories on a limited number of characters in each episode, this creates a problem, mostly in that a lot of characters are given very little screen time and often go four or five episodes without being seen.

That, however, is beside the point. The point is that they all survive, but aside from Alicia, only John Dorie, Sr. and June survive in a legitimate underground bunker. Given the circumstances, how would a time jump even work?

Daniel, Charlie, Althea, Sarah, Wes, the Rabbi, and Luciana would be fairly easy to situate. They are rescued by Althea and Isabel in a CRM helicopter. They could obviously explain away their seven-year absence by attributing it to the CRM, which would make for an interesting storyline. It might also explain why they have been absent for so much of the season if, perhaps, they were in Virginia shooting episodes for the second (and final) season of The World Beyond, which largely concerns the CRM. Such a situation, however, might be difficult to square with this TikTok video of Colmon Domingo, Alexa Nisenson, and Colby Hollman, presumably in Texas.

They’re all together, and shooting for the seventh season began in April in Texas. Strand is still in Texas, and if Charlie and Wes were with CRM, would this mean they’ve already wrapped up their CRM storyline. (The World Beyond is shot in Virginia).