While it may still be a couple months until Lori Loughlin is sentenced for her alleged role in the college admissions scandal — and if that comes, it may not be small — the Full House alum’s fellow Operation Varsity Blues suspect, Felicity Huffman, got off with a slap on the wrist. Unlike Loughlin, the acclaimed actress pled guilty, and was issued a mere 14 days in prison. Some have pointed out that race may have been a factor in her light punishment. One of those is one of her former co-workers.

Over eight seasons of the hit ABC drama Desperate Housewives, Ricardo Chavira played Carlos Solis, husband of Eva Longoria’s Gabrielle. The actor took to Twitter to vent his frustration with his colleague getting off lightly while others have their futures destroyed for less.

White Privilege. And I saw Eight years worth of it, so I know what I’m talking about. Accountability and Responsibility don’t mean shit to these people. https://t.co/HMIKzGKDbp — Ricardo Chavira (@RicardoAChavira) September 14, 2019

“White Privilege,” Chavira wrote. “And I saw Eight years worth of it, so I know what I’m talking about. Accountability and Responsibility don’t mean sh*t to these people.”

He elaborated on the “eight years” part in a follow-up tweet, writing, “I saw eight years worth of it working on Housewives. I’ve seen a lifetime of it being a halfbreed, and I’ve struggled with the intricacies of it on a daily basis with all the cultural bias I’ve received on both ends. But whatever. Slap on the wrist. Sorry, but this sh*t.”

Chavira’s tweets are not new; they are nearly a month old, posted back on September 13, the day Huffman received her sentence. And yet they only went viral on Tuesday, October 8, as Deadline noted.

Worth noting: Longoria, Chavira’s on-screen spouse, evidently doesn’t agree with him. She was one of 27 people who wrote letters of support, asking the judge in question to show leniency, saying Huffman gave her support while she was being bullied. And it worked: Huffman is due for prison on October 25, and will be out a fortnight later.

