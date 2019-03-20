Getty Image

Operation Varsity Blues developments may have slowed down, but court dates will be coming later this month for the indicted Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman, and dozens of others who allegedly gamed the college admissions process (including a fake SAT score) with truckloads of money. Both actresses have been sued for $500 million by an angry parent on top of the white collar crime charges that could lead to five-year prison terms. Meanwhile, Us Weekly is reporting that neither Loughlin nor Huffman have “fully grasped the extent of their alleged crimes or the possibility of prison time.”

Regardless, they’ve lawyered up in a big way. And as people wait for more action, one Twitter user passed the time by pointing out that CNN chose to use this Desperate Housewives clip of Huffman (who starred in 8 seasons, or 180 episodes) while they covered the story.