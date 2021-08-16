Major League Baseball playing a professional game in an Iowa cornfield has had a lot of interesting impacts in recent days. That thrilling Field of Dreams-inspired game between the New York Yankees had a walk-off home run to end it and saw the 1989 film soar to the top of DVD sales charts. And apparently, it also helped bolster a pitch to revive the franchise for the streaming era.

Deadline reported on Monday, fresh off the heels of the most-watched regular season MLB game in 16 years, that Peacock wants a Field of Dreams TV show from The Good Place showrunner Mike Schur:

Written by Schur, the series will reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved. … “Through the years, Field of Dreams has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist,” said Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “It’s whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we’re looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock.”

It’s unclear what a Field of Dreams TV show will look like, let alone if it will be funny. But Schur’s interest in baseball is pretty well-known at this point. He’s had a long career working on TV shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Rutherford Falls, but he’s also beloved by online baseball fans as well. Schur was the co-creator of Fire Joe Morgan, a very funny and now-defunct blog that once struck fear into the hearts of baseball writers across the country.

Field of Dreams does, indeed, remain beloved but over the years it’s become a fairly self-serious look at a very supernatural premise. So it will certainly be interesting to see what spin Schur puts on a property doing its best to put corn back on the map in a big way.

[via Deadline]