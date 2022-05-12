Have you been longing for the late 2000s/early 2010s when vampire entertainment was inescapable between True Blood, The Vampire Diaries (still the CW’s best show), and The Twilight Saga?
For years and years, vampire people have sat back while zombie apocalypse stories surpassed vampire stories in popularity, with FX’s vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows and Megan Fox keeping us patient. Now, our time is back. Netflix just dropped the trailer for its upcoming vampire show First Kill, which tells the story of two teenage girls who fall in love despite the fact that they are mortal enemies: one is a vampire, and the other is a hunter, sworn to kill monsters including vamps. Juicy! The trailer teases lots of teeth, teenage girls kissing, and some demon guys who look like they stumbled in from the 1998 set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (a compliment).
Here’s the official description from Netflix:
When it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope. But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for…
First Kill, which stars Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine Hook, drops its first season on Netflix June 10.