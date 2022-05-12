Have you been longing for the late 2000s/early 2010s when vampire entertainment was inescapable between True Blood, The Vampire Diaries (still the CW’s best show), and The Twilight Saga?

For years and years, vampire people have sat back while zombie apocalypse stories surpassed vampire stories in popularity, with FX’s vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows and Megan Fox keeping us patient. Now, our time is back. Netflix just dropped the trailer for its upcoming vampire show First Kill, which tells the story of two teenage girls who fall in love despite the fact that they are mortal enemies: one is a vampire, and the other is a hunter, sworn to kill monsters including vamps. Juicy! The trailer teases lots of teeth, teenage girls kissing, and some demon guys who look like they stumbled in from the 1998 set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (a compliment).

Here’s the official description from Netflix: