Some couples celebrate their engagement with chocolate or champagne. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly commemorated theirs by drinking each other’s blood. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes… and then we drank each other’s blood,” BDSM Spice wrote in an Instagram post after her “I Am Weed” lover popped the question. When asked in a recent interview whether she was kidding about the whole blood-drinking thing, Fox said, “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

There’s nothing wrong with two consenting adults drinking the other person’s blood, as long as it’s done safely. TMZ spoke to New Orleans Vampire Association co-founder Belfazaar Ashantison about Fox and MGK, and he urged the celebrity couple to “take proper precautions before drinking their lover’s blood, including testing for potential diseases and blood-borne illnesses, from which he says vampires are not immune.”

Ashantison says most vampires do extensive research on their blood donors before using even the slightest drop. He says it took him six months to get to know his blood donor and feel comfortable drinking their blood, and they still get tested every three months just to be sure.

Vampyre Sanguinomicon: The Lexicon of the Living author Father Sebastiaan, who has been “active in the Vampire / Vampyre subculture since 1992,” also warned that “blood withdrawal should only be done through medical professionals.” Someone like Dr. Acula.

Megan Fox’s vampire movie suddenly makes a lot more sense.

(Via TMZ)