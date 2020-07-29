Sarah Paulson and Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming project for Netflix just got a release date and a whole slew of first look photos.

Starring Paulson in the title role, Ratched acts as a prequel series to the 1975 classic film One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Next. In doing so, it examines the early days of the character first made famous by actress Louise Fletcher. The limited series’s first season has been wrapped for almost a year now, just waiting for a release date, which is coming up very soon. Ratched will officially hit Netflix on September 18.

As for tackling the origin story to a cinematic classic, Paulson told The Hollywood Reporter back in October that Murphy hooked her on the project with the following pitch: “Lady, do you want to have some like Walter White shit happen?” From there, she was on board:

“What I found really interesting is that people prescribe such villainy to her and the truth of the matter is that she really was a product of her time. Part of the conceit of the movie is that you fall in love with all the men and their friendship, but you never want the killjoy coming in to say, ‘We have to follow the rules.’ But she was, in her way, trying to offer them help, just with devastating consequences.”

You can get your first look at Ratched in the photos below.

Here’s a look at the official poster:

And, finally, here’s the official synopsis:

From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, RATCHED is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

Ratched debuts September 18 on Netflix.