For The Former ‘Simpsons’ Fan: 10 Episodes From The Past Five Years That Are Totally Worth Watching

10. “A Totally Fun Thing Bart Will Never Do Again” – Original Airdate: April 29, 2012
A stray joke from a Season 13 episode (The Simpsons are goin’ to Antarctica…next year.) actually gets played out in an episode involving a nightmarish experience on a cruise ship. Bart is miserably bored by his life at home (as the opening scene illustrates perfectly), and when he realizes his vacation fun is about to end, he pulls off a last-ditch effort to keep the cruise going without realizing the consequences. Naturally, it backfires horrifically and the entire ship loses its mind. The Simpsons are finally exiled from the ship just as it reaches Antarctica. Okay, fine, there’s a lot of ridiculousness here, but anyone can relate to Bart’s unrelenting boredom, and the scenes on the cruise ship after Bart’s stunt are hilarious (“Mankind was told to run near the pool. Mankind did not listen. This is his reward!”). The fact that this actually happened in real life last year only makes it funnier.
9. “Donnie Fatso” – Original Airdate: December 12, 2010
How much you enjoy this one depends on how much you are willing to look past a questionable ending and just enjoy how good the first 21 minutes are. After Homer is sent to prison on a bogus charge, he has no choice but to infiltrate the mafia and take down Fat Tony. We see the two become extremely close, and it feels genuinely heartbreaking when Homer betrays him, and you get the feeling that Homer is actually remorseful about what he was forced to do. Unfortunately, the episode does have a really strange ending: Fat Tony dies, and is then replaced by his cousin Fit Tony, who eats a ton of fatty food, and…you can guess where this is going. Fans were outraged that a character was killed and replaced in such a lazy fashion, but I’m willing to overlook it in favor of how strong the rest of the episode is. Homer’s entrance into mob life is surprisingly engaging, and if not for the ending, this episode would have likely topped this list.
8. “The Bob Next Door” – Original Airdate: May 16, 2010
Ok, this is a somewhat controversial episode, mainly due to one admittedly gross scene in which Sideshow Bob actually carves his face off and switches it with another prisoner. Yes, it’s a bit gruesome to watch, but I’ll give it a pass because of how well everything else here works. The presence of a new neighbor who happens to sound exactly like Sideshow Bob is understandably frightening for Bart, and the episode manages to play things so coyly that after awhile, we aren’t totally sure what’s going on. But of course, Bart’s instinct are dead-on, and the second he lets his guard down, Sideshow Bob is taking him across the country in order to execute Bart at the Five Corners (“I fire bullet in one state, it hits you in another, I haven’t committed any crime in either state.”) Of course, Bob is foiled once again, but this episode was surprisingly suspenseful, and showed that after two decades, The Simpsons is capable of pulling inspired episodes from the Sideshow Bob well.
7. “The Food Wife” – Original Airdate: November 13, 2011
The Simpsons take on foodie culture — written by Matt Selman — who is a celebrated eater in his own right — winds up being an inspired (and fairly loving) tribute to the hipsters who are always on a quest to find the next great obscure restaurant. The episode partially centers on Homer and Marge’s struggle to be the “fun” parent, but the best scenes tend to involve the food itself, like El Chemistri, the hip restaurant that serves porkchops 100 ways, and has customers eat salads made from foam and air. There’s also an inspired guest spot from Tim & Eric, who provide “Bloggin A food Blog,” one of the best songs to be featured on The Simpsons in years.
6. “500 Keys” – Original Airdate: May 15, 2011
This one takes a fairly common problem — too many keys cluttering up the house — and turns it into a highly original storyline, as each member of The Simpson family has an adventure with one of the random keys set out on the kitchen table. Marge has a wacky adventure with a farting toy train, Homer finally gets to ride the Duff Blimp, Bart’s pranks keep turning into good deeds, and he is rewarded with the key to the city. The main story, though, involves Lisa’s quest to get to the bottom of a secret room that keeps changing shape. It first presents a classroom full of mannequins, then it completely disappears, in the style of an old Hollywood mystery. I won’t spoil the ending, but it winds up being pretty dark. Poor Otto may be scarred for life after what Skinner and Chalmers did to him. No wonder he smokes so much pot….
If they killed off Lisa I might watch that episode
You mean one of the best characters this show ever created? Probably the most positive role model on tv for young women? You want them to kill off her, yeah ok sounds great.
Shrill moralizing = great roll model?
@Yogi the most positive role model on tv for young women is a cartoon? She’s used as the mouthpiece for the writers’ opinions and she slows down the show and makes it unfunny. When I did watch the show it was for entertainment, not for a lesson in morality.
@Yogi Lisa has devolved into a smug, hypocritical, hollier-than-thou, liberal douchebag. In fact since we’re commenting on a list article, heres a mini list of moments from the past five years Lisa has been a overbearing asshole.
– The Spy Who Learned Me: After being fed up with Nelson constantly bullying his classmates, Bart gets revenge on him by getting him addicted to Krusty burger. Lisa just had to butt in on her high horse and unfairly blame Krusty burger. She helped Nelson get back into shape only for him to get bigger and stronger and in the process making the bullying worsen.
– The Man Who Grew Too Much: Lisa works with Sideshow Bob with genetically modified vegetables and bonds with him despite the fact that he’s tried to kill her and her family several times. Bart points this out and Lisa in a very smug manner says “no, he’s tried to kill YOU.”
– Constantly shoving her views down people’s throat like in “I’m Spelling as Fast as I Can” she just blurts out FREE TIBET! with no context whatsoever. Slashing Krusty’s fur coat with red paint yelling fur is murder in “G.I. Doh!”, and basically thinking that a whale is way more important than humans in “The Squirt and the Whale”
So there’s your “role-model”, a obnoxious mouth piece for the writer’s worthless viewpoints.
The best part is, I can’t even read.
That line was the hardest id laughed at the Simpsons in a long time. Book Job should be #1 instead of 2
I’m sure there are still good episodes of this show, but the show is just so tired and sanitized it doesn’t even matter anymore. It’s hard for me to care about Homer worrying Lisa is too old for him in season 25 when they already covered that ad naseumn in better episodes before.
All of the “future” episodes they’ve done recently are actually pretty solid. It almost makes me think maybe they should have just started letting the characters age so they could have more different plots/environments to work within, because they’ve definitely run thin on things to do with all the characters as they are now.
Yeah, I’ve wondered this myself. It’s not like the audience is somehow going to stop watching, and Adventure Time is actually aging its characters in real time to some fairly positive reception.
I’ll take your word for it.
yep
The episode fr this past seadon that dealt with film piracy is pretty great
I was going to say the same thing. Definitely would have made my top five if I had made this list.
I am probably in the small minority here but I think the last 5 seasons or so have been pretty solid. Sure, they’ll never reach the heights of season 3-8 again but these newest seasons are far superior to the nearly unwatchable seasons of ~ 13-19.
best episode in 10 years
I still watch the show faithfully, and yes, these are all great episodes
Yeah, I am still a faithful watcher as well. And the episodes on this list are what keeps me around after all these years.
Pretty good list.
Which streaming service currently has custody of the Simpsons?
FXX, this fall.
this is actually a very good list. I’ve watched them all and wont change the channel when these particular shows replay.
what i cant stand are the episodes in between these episodes (caveat for the treehouse of horrors and christmas episodes) which are nothing but nonsensical, ham fisted vehicles for the guest star of the week. The julian assange and lady gaga episodes were garbage IMO.
I actually just saw the “500 Keys” episode last week, that’s a good call. Bart’s hijinks that keep turning into good deeds despite his worst intentions is a great running gag.
This past season finally convinced me to stop watching. Barely any episodes that even crossed into decent territory, let along being actually good.
Are we sure? I mean I’ve been burned before.
Season 12 ended May 20, 2001.
9/11 attacks took place September 11, 2001.
Season 13 began November 6, 2001.
COINCIDENCE?!?
yes
Meh, I dunno if it’s a coincidence. 11/9 changed everything…
All of these episodes are still awful, though.
The Simpsons are the Metallica of TV. Legends that have actually sucked longer than they have been good.
Damn, that’s it exactly
Yet everyone keeps paying attention because there’s the hope that a Master of Puppets (seasons 3-8 range) shows back up.