All The ‘Freaks And Geeks’ Quotes You Should Still Be Using In Everyday Conversation

“Were you asleep during scared straight?” — Neal
Everyday use: When your friends are being stupid.
“Not all good looking people are cool.” — Lindsay
Everyday use: When you find out the hard way.
“Cause freaks go all the way.” — Millie
Everyday use: When your friends need a good talking to.
“I’m sarcastic?” — Ken
Everyday use: When other people just don’t get it.
“Are you supposed to lick her teeth?” — Bill
Everyday use: When you have no idea what you’ve gotten into.
“He died.” — Harold Weir
Everyday use: When your friends need some sound advice.
“No thank you, I prefer to get high on life.” — Millie
Everyday use: When you want to remember the night.
“Screw you, I’m hilarious!” — Neal
Everyday use: Every time you open your mouth.
“I don’t want to relate to anybody.” — Daniel
Everyday use: When you need some alone time.
“Bill Murray’s the funniest man on the planet.” — Bill
Everyday use: That’s exactly how you use it.
You forgot “I’m a punker.” For, you know….when you’re a punker.
Also “Oh yeah? Is your grandpa super cool” is a great comeback for someone telling you that you look like their grandpa.
Granted, these situations don’t present themselves every day, but you should still be prepared.
“You know what punkers don’t do? Call themselves punkers”
Re: Undeclared, I still maintain that Marshall fighting with his Japanese girlfriend using the electronic translator about where the eel farm is was one of the funniest scenes that ever happened in the history of television.