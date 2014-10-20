All The ‘Freaks And Geeks’ Quotes You Should Still Be Using In Everyday Conversation

For many people Freaks and Geeks is the most realistic television depiction of those not-fitting-in teen angst years, which is why it remains beloved to this day (and why Seth Rogen will maybe pick a fight with an NBC exec over it ). A show that clicks with people on such a personal level is bound to be filled with knowledge and wisdom to pass on to others, and it was! I give you the Freaks and Geeks quotes you should live by AND be using in everyday conversation…

“Were you asleep during scared straight?” — Neal

Everyday use: When your friends are being stupid.

“Not all good looking people are cool.” — Lindsay

Everyday use: When you find out the hard way.

“Cause freaks go all the way.” — Millie

Everyday use: When your friends need a good talking to.

“I’m sarcastic?” — Ken

Everyday use: When other people just don’t get it.

“Are you supposed to lick her teeth?” — Bill

Everyday use: When you have no idea what you’ve gotten into.

“He died.” — Harold Weir

Everyday use: When your friends need some sound advice.

“No thank you, I prefer to get high on life.” — Millie

Everyday use: When you want to remember the night.

“Screw you, I’m hilarious!” — Neal

Everyday use: Every time you open your mouth.

“I don’t want to relate to anybody.” — Daniel

Everyday use: When you need some alone time.

“Bill Murray’s the funniest man on the planet.” — Bill

Everyday use: That’s exactly how you use it.