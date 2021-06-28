NBC
TV

MTV Offered To Make ‘Freaks And Geeks’ Season 2, But Judd Apatow Rightfully Turned It Down

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Freaks and Geeks, one of the greatest TV shows of all-time, was famously canceled after one season. The injustice gets worse: the season aired out of the order, and NBC didn’t even bother to show three of the 18 episodes; they debuted months later on Fox Family. It’s no wonder that Freaks and Geeks didn’t become the hit it should have been with a cast of future-comedy stars, including Linda Cardellini, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, James Franco, Lizzy Caplan, Busy Philipps, and Martin Starr. But there was still an offer for a second season… that co-creators Paul Feig and Judd Apatow turned down.

“When the show was canceled, there was an offer from MTV to continue making the show at a much lower budget,” the Knocked Up director told Collider. “And we all decided we didn’t want to do a weaker version of the show.” Feig added, “It was a weird time for me because my mom died two days before we got canceled. So I was a little out of sorts, but I remember hearing that [MTV offer]. We probably just had to lose so much stuff and music and budgets. We were already always strained on our budget as it was.”

Freaks and Geeks without a period-accurate (and therefore, expensive) soundtrack is not Freaks and Geeks. That’s like watching Beavis and Butt-Head without the music video commentary. So good on Feig and Apatow for declining the offer — even if I’m bummed we never got see Lindsay work “in Greenwich Village as a performance artist.”

(Via Collider)

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
Lucy Dacus Hits A New Creative High On ‘Home Video’
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×