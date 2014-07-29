Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Ex Is Clearly #TeamKiefer In The Freddie Prinze Jr./Kiefer Sutherland Death Feud

With all due respect to Kimberly McCullough, I’m not sure I knew who she was prior to last night when I saw in the notifications section of the UPROXX Twitter page that she had tweeted out a link to a post of ours. As it turns out, she’s an Daytime Emmy-winning actress with a longtime role on General Hospital, on which she portrays a character named Robin Scorpio. She is also the ex-girlfriend of Freddie Prinze Jr., whom she dated when she was young and for what appears to be a considerable length of time. This 1996 People magazine article on Prinze makes note of the relationship.
The love of his life is 18-year-old Kimberly McCullough, whom he met through a friend. She played Robin Scorpio on General Hospital until last August, when she left to study film at New York University. Says Freddie, who came to Manhattan to visit her last month: “I can only describe her as an angel. I can’t stop thinking about her.”
Now, with that little bit of background out of the way, let’s get back to the aforementioned tweet she posted last night, one in which she makes no bones about where her allegiances lie in the Freddie Prinze Jr. vs. Kiefer Sutherland beef of the century: she is clearly siding with Kiefer, who, to his credit, appears to be attempting to take the high road in all of this.
Now, I’ve no idea what went down when Prinze and McCullough broke up, and anyone who’s ever been through a bad breakup — which is pretty much everyone — knows how gutwrenchingly terrible they can be, but with the passage of time even the most gaping emotional wounds can sometimes heal. I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that that wasn’t/isn’t the case in the breakup Freddie Prinze Jr. and Kimberly McCullough — there are obviously wounds here that have not healed. Dating a “douche” will do that, I suppose.
Freddy musta did her diiirty. But what? …If only we Knew who Fredrick was banging Last Summer while he and Kimbo were still dating. Hmmm….
are we asking for opinions from anyone now? cuz that cat that lives in the alley by my apartment is pro-freddie prinze jr…
The strangest thing about Freddie Prinze Jr. to me is still his involvement in WWE. I was waiting for James Van Der Beek to show up on Impact. WE KNOW WHO THAT IS PACEY
Umm, nobody cares about this chic anyway. Jealous much? Freddie Prinze Jr and his lady Sarah Michelle Gellar are like the hottest couple ever and are like NORMAL celebrities who have lives. So hard to digest for her probably lolz.
Only one comment in your history, so I guess this is meant sincerely.
You might want to learn the difference between a defunct brand of jeans and slang for a woman.
Also, this isn’t Twitter. No need for internet gibberish like “lolz.”
Chic fight!!!!
@BurnsyFan66, I feel like Kathy Bates in Fried Green Tomatoes with this one: I’m older and I have a bigger vocabulary ;)
There are still Freddy Prinze Jr. supporters? She’s All That was 15 years ago!
I suspect it’s an elaborate trolling.
Though I do love SaraR’s collage of SMG pictures as an icon. Too cute for words!
They’re also NORMAL celebrities without careers.
Hey man lets not drag Buffy into this, and since when does anyone care what this dude has to say? Ain’t it bad enough having tolerate dude in Mass Effect 3 now hes in uproxx articles.
Christ, that was Prinze as Vega wasn’t it? That game keeps finding new ways to piss me off.
Prinze and Keifer should fight it in a private cage match and the winner gets to explain to world why anyone should give a shit about any of this
She was the smartass car thief on The Shield, too.
I just can’t believe something involving Freddie Prinze is getting this much play on Uproxx. This guy hasn’t been relevant since Summer Catch and really that’s movie was only relevant because of Jessica Biel’s pool scenes.
Freddie Prinze Jr. was proof that 24 had lost it.
Like father like son!
I have been waiting for something like this. It took a lot longer than I expected.
