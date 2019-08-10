A ‘Friends’ LEGO Set Is Coming Featuring The Iconic Central Perk Cafe





NBC

Friends is a show timeless enough that it will make a lot of people angry when it disappears from Netflix in 2020. For some people that will mean digging out their DVDs of the show if they want to watch some classic episodes, but there might be a new way to reenact some of your favorite scenes from the show.

Lego has done a great job over the years of making extremely faithful recreations of certain things from pop culture of history for the sake of cubic realism. And many of these come from the company’s Lego Ideas program, which lets fans make their own concepts and actually considers them if they get 100,000 votes. The latest set, which comes out on September 1, will honor the 25th anniversary of Friends.

Lego

The Friends set contains 1,070 pieces and sets you back $60 bucks, but you get all six Friends and a very faithful recreation of Central Perk, complete with the couch and chairs where many of the show’s scenes played out. Oh, and Gunther is there, manning the cafe much better than Rachel ever could.

If you can’t afford a Pottery Barn apothecary table or some extremely faithful Ikea furniture from the show’s settings, a Lego version of the place where the Friends used to hang out is a pretty solid consolation prize, especially if you’re into building with colorful plastic blocks.





The best part about the set is the extremely faithful minifigures, which absolutely look like each of the characters. Phoebe even comes with her own guitar, and Chandler is instantly recognizable. It’s unclear what the crossover of LEGO fans and Friends fans is, but it’s a cool idea for a show that’s been off the air for some time but remains beloved. If you don’t have any room for Pottery Barn or IKEA furniture to honor the show, maybe a LEGO set is the way to go.

