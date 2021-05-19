NBC
TV

‘Friends’ Fans Are Not Feeling Friendly Over One Cast Member Being Left Out Of The Reunion

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Seventeen years after the series finale, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross will hog the couch in Central Perk once again.

Friends: The Reunion premieres on HBO Max later this month, with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer in tow, along with special guests BTS, Lady Gaga, James Corden, Justin Bieber, Mindy Kaling, Cara Delevingne, David Beckham, and Kit Harington, for some reason. The special will also feature appearances from recurring cast members, including Tom Selleck (Richard), Reese Witherspoon (Jill), and Maggie Wheeler (Janice).

But there’s one fan favorite not on the list, and Friends fans are not happy.

Paul Rudd, who played Phoebe’s love interest Mike Hannigan, isn’t expected to appear in Friends: The Reunion, possibly because he declined the invitation or he’s busy — or maybe he (and Hank Azaria?) will make a surprise post-credits cameo to surprise Phoebe. He’s part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after all. He’s used to that.

As for Mike is up to in 2021, Kudrow told People that she thinks he and Phoebe are “living in Connecticut with [their] kids, and she’s in charge of the arts program for the school. And just… the advocate for her kids because they’re different like she was.”

Friends: The Reunion premieres on HBO Max on May 27.

Topics: #Friends, #HBO MaxTags: ,

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×