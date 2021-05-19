Seventeen years after the series finale, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, and Ross will hog the couch in Central Perk once again.

Friends: The Reunion premieres on HBO Max later this month, with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer in tow, along with special guests BTS, Lady Gaga, James Corden, Justin Bieber, Mindy Kaling, Cara Delevingne, David Beckham, and Kit Harington, for some reason. The special will also feature appearances from recurring cast members, including Tom Selleck (Richard), Reese Witherspoon (Jill), and Maggie Wheeler (Janice).

But there’s one fan favorite not on the list, and Friends fans are not happy.

paul rudd, george clooney, winona ryder, julia roberts, freddie prinze jr, ben stiller, susan sarandon, danny devito, bruce willis, brad pitt etc were all on friends and yet all they could get was the dude from game of thrones and justin bieber for the reunion….. — frankie (@shawnsguster) May 13, 2021

HOW CAN PAUL RUDD NOT BE IN THE FRIENDS REUNION

even joey's hand twin is on the guest list. but where is phoebe's husband! pic.twitter.com/n4jvx2cWH4 — Radhika (@radzmatazz_) May 14, 2021

it should have been paul rudd and christina applegate on the guest starring friends reunion but we got bieber & james corden pic.twitter.com/hwD0CXiEK9 — azi (@sapphicpike) May 14, 2021

Paul Rudd, who played Phoebe’s love interest Mike Hannigan, isn’t expected to appear in Friends: The Reunion, possibly because he declined the invitation or he’s busy — or maybe he (and Hank Azaria?) will make a surprise post-credits cameo to surprise Phoebe. He’s part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after all. He’s used to that.

paul rudd rn after finding out random celebrities will be on the friends reunion instead of him pic.twitter.com/i7aBfgqyeG — vale (@kinosvale) May 13, 2021

paul rudd better be in the friends reunion special pic.twitter.com/b1AqkZyo13 — toomy (@phntomthred) May 13, 2021

also, my excitement for the Friends reunion has been toned down a few notches after having realised it will not be an episode and it will feature Malala and no Paul Rudd yikes — Nina (@NinaNabar) May 14, 2021

I’m not even that big a fan of friends, but Paul Rudd not being listed hurts my soul. pic.twitter.com/llBEu56uFC — Kristen (@berry198) May 13, 2021

i was like 😮🥳🤩 for a moment after seeing the friends reunion teaser and 🙄🙃😰 when i saw the guest list. i mean— harry styles would’ve been fine instead of.. and no cole sprouse and paul rudd? lol. — 🌱 (@rijinbi) May 13, 2021

as much as I love lady gaga I rlly wanted this friends reunion to be,,,,just them plus guests who were on the show (no paul rudd im FURIOUS) why are beckham, justin bieber or gaga even there? — lauren (@peraltiacriss) May 14, 2021

sooo i wanna know why paul rudd isn't on the list for the friends reunion🥲 — amari✨ (@amariholt_) May 19, 2021

As for Mike is up to in 2021, Kudrow told People that she thinks he and Phoebe are “living in Connecticut with [their] kids, and she’s in charge of the arts program for the school. And just… the advocate for her kids because they’re different like she was.”

Friends: The Reunion premieres on HBO Max on May 27.