At long last, the Friends reunion is finally happening. On Thursday, HBO Max unveiled the official teaser for Friends: The Reunion, along with a release date for the highly anticipated special: May 27. While the teaser doesn’t show much except for a silhouette of all six of the original cast members walking together, fans will be happy two know that that the reunion is only two weeks away after the pandemic postponed the production barely a month after it was announced in 2020.

HBO Max also unveiled an insane amount of guest stars, which includes faces hardcore fans of the NBC sitcom will surely remember: Monica’s old boyfriend Richard (Tom Selleck), Rachel’s younger sister Jill (Reese Witherspoon), and of course, the bane of Chandler’s existence, Janice (Maggie Wheeler.) Also, for some reason Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harrington shows up.

Here’s the full list via Entertainment Weekly, and yes, we noticed a distinct lack of Paul Rudd, too:

In addition to the series main cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schimmer, Friends: The Reunion will feature guest appearances by BTS, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

As for how HBO Max arranged a reunion where others have failed, each of the original six cast members are reportedly getting paid $2.5 million each for the special.

Friends: The Reunion reunion hits HBO Max on May 27.

(Via HBO Max)