It’s been a crazy couple of days for Operation Varsity Blues updates, with Lori Loughin’s daughter blaming her (vocal Trump supporter) father and mother “for the downfall of her career” and, oh yeah, Dr. Dre is now talking. The scandal, in which Loughlin, fellow actress Felicity Huffman, and dozens of other wealthy parents got their children into prestigious colleges through less-than-honorable way$$$ (leading to a $500 billion lawsuit), even reached that hotbed of politics and debate, this weekend’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Despite Netflix kicking Loughlin off the show, her Fuller House co-stars, Candace Cameron-Bure (DJ), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie), and Andrea Barber (Kimmy), defended Aunt Becky during their acceptance speech for Favorite Funny Show. “A loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other, and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets,” Cameron-Bure said. “And a loving family that also sticks together also celebrates the really good times.” Sweetin, doing everything in her power to not comment on Netflix’s rudeness, added, “And this is one of those times.”

That’s nice of the Tanner girls, and also Gibler, to support Loughlin and all, but I do have one question: Fuller House for Favorite Funny Show. What was the competition? Property Brothers and The Killing season two? (It was actually The Big Bang Theory, BUNK’D, Henry Danger, Modern Family, and Raven’s Home, which makes a lot more sense). You can watch the speech below.