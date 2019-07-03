The Funniest Shows On Amazon Prime Right Now

Amazon

Netflix and Hulu aren’t the only places to look for comedy show gems.

Amazon Prime has quietly built an impressive line-up of gut-bustingly funny series starring some of the comedy world’s biggest stars. From classic sitcoms to absurd sketch shows and some impressive original series, these are the best comedy shows on Amazon Prime right now.

Related: The Best Comedies On Amazon Prime Right Now

Amazon

Fleabag

2 seasons, 12 episodes | IMDb: 8.5/10

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (who also created the show) stars as “a young woman attempting to navigate modern life in London.” That description hardly does the series justice. It’s a hysterical, dirty, sexually devious and surprisingly thoughtful meditation on grief and loneliness that goes by so quickly (there are only six half-hour episodes in each season) that viewers will wish they savored it more before it ends. There’s a gut punch around every corner, but Fleabag always manages to lift itself out of its depths to make us laugh again. It’s truly one of the most distinctive, original comedies of the last several years, and if we’re lucky, Waller-Bridge will become one of the leading creative voices of her generation.

Add To Watchlist

NBC

Parks And Recreation

7 seasons, 125 episodes | IMDb: 8.6/10

There simply isn’t a better show to binge watch when you need a pick me up than this one. Hilarious, smart, and relentlessly sunny, Parks and Recreation is a balm to weary viewers. Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope has joined the ranks of television icons, but the supporting cast is no less wonderful. If you’re looking for a show about good people trying to do good things while making good jokes, this will be your new-old favorite show. While the first season feels a bit too much like a riff on The Office, it finds its feet in season two and never relents. While so much of today’s comedy is mired in cynicism, Parks and Recreation will make you want to do better. It also gets better with each rewatch, so pour yourself some Snake Juice and enjoy.

Add To Watchlist