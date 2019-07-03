The Funniest Shows On Hulu Right Now

NBC

There’s a reason comedy shows are a goldmine for streaming platforms.

They’re easy to watch, entertaining, often lighthearted fare that keeps us laughing episode after episode. And Hulu is making the case for why you should add even more funny shows to your watchlist. The streaming service has some of the best comedy series on TV, bringing new episodes of trending shows and housing gone-too-soon series that you’ll want to revisit again and again. Here are some of the best comedy series on Hulu right now.

Related: The Best Comedies On Hulu Right Now

FX

Atlanta

2 seasons, 21 episodes | IMDb: 8.6/10

It’s not enough to praise Atlanta for being the most inventive show on TV — though plenty of critics have. To understand the genius of Donald Glover’s sometimes-comedy series, you simply have to watch it. The show follows Glover’s Earn, a young black man living in the titular city who’s down on his luck. He’s basically homeless when we meet him in the first episode, selling credit cards, making no money and trying to manage the rap career of his cousin, Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry). Over the course of the first and second season, Earn wrestles with issues of race, classism, and his own sense of self-worth. It’s a show that will probably feel familiar to some and strangely alien to others, but it should be required viewing for everyone.

Add To Hulu Watchlist

COMEDY CENTRAL

South Park

21 seasons, 287 episodes | IMDb: 8.7/10

Any show that has lasted as long as South Park is bound to have its ups and downs. The irreverent antics by some forever-grade-school kids isn’t for everyone, but it’s impossible to discount its cultural impact. On top of repeatedly killing Kenny, South Park has time and time again taken on the absurd parts of modern life and turned a warped microscope on them. No one goes unscathed, from Kanye West to internet commenters, but to be skewered by the brilliant minds of Trey Parker and Matt Stone is an honor in itself. Spending 19 seasons in South Park, Colo., may seem like a daunting task, but it is an ultimately rewarding one. For the most ambitious of television binge watchers, South Park is their comedy Everest.

Add To Hulu Watchlist