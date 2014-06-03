Game Of Throne$$$: 10 Of The Most Expensive Shows In TV History

Game of Thrones is a massive money-maker for HBO, but it’s a very expensive show to produce. Those fur coats and CGI dragons don’t pay for themselves. Next Sunday’s episode, “The Watchers on the Wall,” should prove to be one of the show’s priciest — it’s no wonder the skillful Neil Marshall, the man behind “Blackwater,” was brought in to direct. But how does the average Game of Thrones compare against some of the other most expensive shows in TV history? Let’s have a look and keep in mind these numbers, which aren’t official because networks hate discussing money as much as Netflix does its viewership figures, also have not been adjusted for inflation. Otherwise, NBC would still be struggling to pay for Father of the Pride.
Terra Nova: $4 million (money well spent)
Boardwalk Empire: $5 million ($18 million for the pilot)
Deadwood: $5 million
Game of Thrones: $6 million ($8 million for “Blackwater”)
Camelot: $7 million
Rome: $9-$10 million
Friends: $10 million (in the final season)
Band of Brothers: $12.5 million
E.R.: $13 million (for seasons 4-6)
The Pacific: $20-$27 million
heh, always makin’ those monkeys
Please explain how GoT is a massive monkey maker. I need a massive monkey maker of my own. I have some enemies.
Ask Peter Jackson about making massive monkeys.
Or possibly David Schwimmer, although he apparently demanded that the “Friends” monkey be taken off the show. Guess he didn’t want to share that $10 million payout with some damned dirty ape.
GoT isn’t just a money-maker — it’s the most profitable show HBO has ever done since the Sopranos. From what I’ve read (sorry no footnotes), HBO didn’t make much money off of its last big costume period epic Rome (real shame, LOVED that show) because it was a co-production with the BBC, so they only got half the video profits and didn’t get the profits from selling the show in every territory overseas.
GoT is _wholly_ owned by HBO, so it gets all the DVD profits and all the profits from selling to the show to TV networks in other countries (It’s on Sky in the UK, right?). The way a lot of US TV shows work is they try to at least break even in the states so all the overseas sales are pure profit.
That way, they can walk into a TV network in say, Norway, and sell it to them dirt cheap. So for the same price it would take a Norwegian TV network to make a mid- to low-level production of its own from scratch, they can have big-budget, super-slick event television that will draw a ton of viewers. Norway TV gets big ratings, HBO gets the cake. It’s win-win.
And that’s just one revenue stream. Then there’s the aforementioned DVD sales, merch, and the priceless “cool” factor megalomaniac network executives crave — especially execs at a premium cable network. With DVR viewing, the Mountain & the Viper got a 8.2 rating, which is INSANE for a premium cable show and beats much of the network crap on that night. HBO hasn’t seen those kind of numbers since the Sopranos’ final season.
Also remember that for all the cost of GoT, you are seeing pretty much all of it on screen. This isn’t 2 1/2 Men, where douchebag star Charlie Sheen or Ashton Kutchner get $1 million just for showing up for 20 minutes of TV. With the exception of Sean Bean in season 1, the vast majority of actors on this show were either unknowns or veteran character actors they got on the cheap. Now many of the actors who were little known are blowing the fuck up — Emilia Clarke is the new Sarah Connor in the Terminator reboot, Gwendoline Christie is in the next Hunger Games AND the new Star Wars, and Kit Harrington has a bunch of shit coming out. (Pedro Pascal is probably getting scripts thrown at him right now from all angles.)
So yeah, they’re doing just fine.
While I appreciate your response (I found it enlightening), my comment about explaining how it’s a monkey maker was just a wise-ass response to a typo in the story that has since been fixed. I know that GoT makes tons of money.
Don’t forget Dink was in X-Men and will be getting big roles for a long time, Lena Headey was in THE PURGE and NCW was in some movie with Cameron Diaz.
Oh shit, sorry Dennis. My bad. I probably shouldn’t have whiskey & meth for brunch.
Just remember: More Monkey, More Problems.
You guys, it was clearly a typo. He meant “massive monkey-boner.”
My statement stands.
The only thing this tells me is that they at least need to bump up production costs 3-5 million.
Granted, Friends and ER are skewed by high paid cast, but GOT should at least get Rome money put into it.
GoT’s problem isn’t a lack of production budget. Running out of material is a much bigger concern, since Martin will probably finish the next book in 2022.
If I’m not mistaken Rome was an HBO/BBC joint venture. And it was canceled because the budget was too high. So maybe GoT has found that sweet spot of high budget/high return.
Yeah if not BBC one of the off shoots that was mostly why all people from Rome spoke with British accents.
GOT has more fanfare and buzz around it than Rome could have ever dreamed of. Yeah, it was canceled cause it was too costly but also cause ultimately nobody cared.
And this is from someone who loved Rome.
You’re right. Per my rant above, HBO & the BBC had to split all the profits, so neither of them made a lot of money off it so they pulled the plug mid-way through production of season 2. That’s why season 2 is just 10 episodes vs. season 1’s 12. the show runners, Bruno Heller and the great John Milius, were basically told to wrap it up & cut two episodes to keep costs down as they closed up show. A shame, really — that show really blazed the trail for GoT in many ways.
Both shows have Elaria Sand titties.
God I love HBO.
I should go re-watch The Pacific that show was pretty great.
Yeah, I appreciated that they didn’t try to romanticise the experience like Band of Brothers. I love both, but the one thing that always sticks with me is while BoB (book and show) talks about the horrors of battle, particularly in Bastogne/Foy, it’s unavoidable at every turn in the Pacific. With the Old Breed and Helmet for my Pillow didn’t really give the producers much room for levity or glory, and a pristine Bavaria/Austria are a hell of a lot prettier than the battle hellscapes of Peleliu/Okinawa/Iwo Jima. Both are really wonderful, one to make you feel good about men coming together as a team to overcome adversity, and one to make you feel miserable about the depths to which men will sink to win a struggle.
I just started it again yesterday. Best $20-27 mill ever spent!
Christ. Is that per episode? Per season? You would think Rowles typed this one up.
Per episode. Pacific is estimated to have cost $270 for the entire series.
Shit, my cell phone cost more than that.
I hope Justified’s final season gives Raylan a time machine and sends him back to Deadwood. It can be a joint final season. Swearengen/Crowder vs. Givens/Bullock!
One of these is not like the others.
Wow, Camelot costs $7m per episode? That show was f*cking terrible. GoT blows it out of the water in terms of production values, too. That blows my mind more than the total cost of The Pacific.
Camelot’s biggest problem was that it debuted at the same time GoT did. The scope of the show felt smaller, but Joseph Fiennes was a pretty good Merlin and Eva Green was naked all the time on it.
Yeah, for that finale — with the big climactic battle that featured, like, 20 guys in that tiny, shitty “keep” or whatever you’d call it — to cost only $1 million less than fucking Blackwater is literally unbelievable. Very little CGI, and a pretty no-name cast aside from Fiennes and Green (whom I don’t imagine would be terribly expensive). Maybe they spent it all on building those thoroughly unimpressive sets. But I have to assume that number is inaccurate… maybe it was $7 million for the whole season, or per three episodes for some reason, or something.
I don’t think Friends counts along with those others – when 60% of your budget is for your principal cast…
I’m earnestly surprised Friends cost more than Miami Vice.
I love Boardwalk Empire, but if I had to choose between it and Deadwood, Deadwood wins.
Deadwood is my favorite HBO show of all time. You’d have a hard time arguing against it being a top 5 HBO show objectively (sans the part about them never finishing the story).
They spent 4 Mil and ep on Terra Nova and no one was eaten by a dinosaur. And somehow it was still cancelled.
Wow what did they spend $7 Mil on in Camelot? Were Joseph Fiennes, Eva Green, and Jame Purefoy that expensive?
Rome? Really? None of those actors were famous yet and the battle scenes…um…weren’t.
Bang Of Brothers is my alltime favorite show/ mini series. Fighting for freedom is something us 21st century pussies can not fathom.
So many jokes could be made from your little typo. Just another example of why this site needs an EDIT button.
Or another example of why it doesn’t.
Friends must have had a lot of big special effects in it’s final season because no one in their right mind would give David Schwimmer that much money.
Is this per episode or season? Friends must have been more than $10 mil per episode in the final season, how much did each of the leads make?
Too much. They made too much