‘Game Of Thrones’ Baby Names Are Taking Over England

Game of Thrones fans have been naming their children after their favorite characters for a few years now, so the fact that it’s still happening isn’t exactly breaking news. But it’s always worth noting, because (a) it is still a little insane, and (b) with each passing year, we inch closer and closer to the day a frazzled Wisconsin kindergarten teacher is forced to shout “SANDOR, I SAID GIVE KHALEESI HER MILK BACK” like it’s a completely normal thing.
And so, with that in mind, here are some notable results from the list the United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics released on Monday:
- Arya – 244
- Khaleesi – 53
- Theon – 18
- Tyrion – 17
- Daenerys – 9
- Sansa – 6
- Bran – 4
- Brienne – 4
- Sandor – 4
A few things jump out here: First of all, for reasons that will baffle historians for centuries, people continue to name their children Theon, despite the numerous atrocities committed by the character on the show. Why would you do that? Why would you do that? You can name your baby literally anything you want. Rick, Bosco, Stegosaurus, ANYTHING. Don’t name your baby Theon. At least not until he sufficiently redeems himself. Don’t name your baby Reek, either, for that matter. But that one should be a little more obvious.
And second, if the report is accurate and the ONS’s search function is working properly, not a single parent has named their child Drogon.
Come on, people. If you’re going to do this, do it right, for the love of God.
(Via BuzzFeed)
If you’re going to name your daughter Khaleesi, you better get her three pets and name them Drogon, Viserion and Rhaegal. Otherwise, you’re just half assing it.
I really don’t understand naming a kid after Theon. Also I took care of a kid at the pedi clinic named Khelessi. At least spell it right people..
Some 14 years from now, some kid is going to write her name on her homework as “Kelly C.” and hope it works.
Yes I can see how less then 350 people are taking over a nation of 53 million people
So is Droeon someone’s name then?
This, this would be cool.
Stegosaurus would be an excellent name
How many years has it been that we’ve been yelling at people for naming their kids a title instead of a name, and it just doesn’t change? That fact that there is almost 6 times as many Khaleesi’s as Daenerys’ is just insane. I really think it’s just in everyone’s best interest to have these kids put in the care of the state.
Every single one of those people needs to be punched in the face very very hard.
These kids should have been handed over to Children’s Protective Services immediately.
They will certainly suffer when high school starts.
Your name is Danger, Danger. Don’t throw stones.
I’d like to see this same poll done for pets. I’d imagine that there are a fuck load of kittens named Needle.
HODOR?
Top 10 boys’ names in London 2014:
Muhammad
Oliver
Alexander
Daniel
Joshua
James
Adam
George
Jack
Mohammed
Does it count if you name your kid Ned, or Jon?