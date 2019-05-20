HBO

Warning: Game of Thrones spoilers will be found below.

The Game of Thrones finale left many questions to be answered and other assorted loose ends to discuss, along with Easter eggs and things that the episode did right. No matter how one feels about how HBO ended their decade-long fantasy epic series, it’s clear that people stayed invested until the very end. For that reason, fans took the ending of the series very personally, and one would expect hot takes to give way to thinkier responses in the weeks, months, and years to come.

The finale night itself, however, was sheer madness. Millions of people took to social media to air their reactions, whether they were delighted or disgusted, and although showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss said they’d be drunk and off-the-grid during the broadcast, the juggernaut’s cast made themselves highly visible with a variety of reactions. First up, Pedro Pascal (who played the late Oberyn Martell, a.k.a. the Red Viper) told folks to “[s]hut up, it was perfect.”

Shut up, it was perfect. #GameofThrones — Pedro Pascal (@PedroPascal1) May 20, 2019

Maisie Williams, beloved to fans as Arya Stark, was “just here for the memes.”