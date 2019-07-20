HBO

Note: Below are major Game of Thrones spoilers. Avoid if you haven’t watched or finished the show.

In the nearly two months since their show ended, the Game of Thrones cast has been largely quiet about the amount of backlash the final season faced. Perhaps that was wise: After all, the show’s last six episodes did score a record number of Emmy nominations. Still, the online furor — and memes — apparently got to some of them. When a half dozen of them reunited for a San Diego Comic Com panel, there was some blowing off of steam.

Nikolaj Coster-Wadlau, aka Jaime Lannister, thought some of the vitriol went too far. “It was a surprising level,” he felt. He singled out “the absurdity of the online petition,” referring to the fans who tried to do a remake of the final season, which was also mocked by other GoT fans.

“Every season we had huge controversies. From Ned Stark being killed and then there was the Red Wedding,” he added. “So obviously when it comes to the end it’s gonna piss you off no matter what, because it’s the end.”

Meanwhile, Conleth Hill, who played Varys, vented his own frustrations with the show. He wasn’t particularly happy about the way his character was killed off, saying he took it “very personally.” He added, “For the record, I loved all my years on Game of Thrones.”

Still, the panel — which also featured Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), and Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos) — wasn’t all grumbling. When asked what he missed most of all from the show, Coster-Wadlau had a warm answer.

“The people,” he replied. “That’s what this is. Human interaction, that’s what we carry with us.”

