In the Game of Thrones oral history Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, George R.R. Martin shared his displeasure with the scene from the pilot episode where Daenerys and Khal Drogo have sex for the first time. In his books, it’s consensual; on the show, it’s rape. “Why did the wedding scene change from the consensual seduction scene to the brutal rape of Emilia Clarke?” Martin said. “We never discussed it. It made it worse, not better.”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau also has a problem with the scene, as he revealed in an interview with the Times. “For Emilia to play that in series one was really tough and degrading, because what that character goes through is horrific,” the actor, who played Jaime Lannister, said. “She’s sold to a guy who rapes her, but her way of getting through that is a massive journey, right?” He also discussed the show’s, let’s say, polarizing ending.

“Because when you meet people, they’re not angry at all, are they? Then they get behind a keyboard and get opinionated and write a petition. I did a round table with hardcore fans, and we were all talking about the ending and what I found was that, yes, most had another idea for what would have been a great ending, but, ultimately, they just didn’t want the show to end.”

Coster-Waldau is referring to the petition to re-make the final season, which he almost donated to. And which his on-screen dad “would sign,” and his on-screen sister/lover might consider supporting, considering she’s not happy that Cersei didn’t have a “better death.” A Lannister always… comments on the Game of Thrones finale (not as catchy).

(Via the Times)