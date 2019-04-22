HBO

The second of six final episodes in the Game of Thrones saga has just aired, and HBO spent those valuable 58 minutes giving all our favorite characters some time to reflect on life and their likely impending deaths. Wine was enjoyed, moments were had, hugs (amongst other things) shared. It was a powerful episode that wouldn’t have had the same effect if we hadn’t already spent over 50 hours in the world of Westeros getting to know everyone so well. At this point, who didn’t have tears in their eyes when Jaime told Brienne of Tarth to arise a “knight of the Seven Kingdoms”?

As usual, the amount of detail added to every scene in Game of Thrones is astonishing. If you were too busy getting swept up in the emotional tsunami of this week’s installment, you probably missed at least a few Easter eggs hidden in plain sight. Here’s ten of them that we noticed.

HBO

Let’s start at the start with the opening credits, which show a Winterfell preparing for war against the undead army of the Night King. Trenches with spikes line the outside area past the castle walls, and you can see several trebuchet stations set up along the northern side.