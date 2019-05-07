HBO

The final six episodes of Game of Thrones have inspired great ratings as well as endless chatter, making it as much or perhaps more discussed than even Avengers: Endgame. But as with the MCU epic, not all of that talk has been positive. These last episodes have proven divisive, and not just the one that was almost impossible to literally see.

With only two episodes remaining, the show could stick the landing. But until we know for sure, all we can do is wait…and discuss the handful of shows whose ending was as great as the rest of it.

Much of this talk has started with a single tweet — one of those semi-innocent queries that inspire waves upon waves of re-tweeted answers.

Since everybody apparently is mad at "Game of Thrones" now, here's a question for you: What's a TV show that you thought ended well? — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) May 6, 2019

Wall Street Journal sports writer Jared Diamond kicked it off, asking social media a simple question: “Since everybody apparently is mad at ‘Game of Thrones’ now, here’s a question for you: What’s a TV show that you thought ended well?