HBO

Much of the discussion around the Game of Thrones series finale has been centered around how no one seems to like the Game of Thrones series finale. The audience score is low, Sophie Turner called the (frankly ridiculous) petition to fix season eight “disrespectful,” and Battlestar Galactica creator Ronald D. Moore gave advice to the showrunners about how to handle “grousing” from fans. But a new poll conducted by the Hollywood Reporter and the Morning Consult shows that a majority of viewers actually liked “The Iron Throne.”

Some 26 percent of viewers who watched the episode replied that they liked the finale “a lot,” while 37 percent liked it “some,” 24 percent “didn’t really like it” and 10 percent “didn’t like it at all.” The survey was comprised of 2,201 adults of different ages, genders, and ethnicities, and whom exhibited varying degrees of fandom and TV habits.

Charles Dance is not in that 26 percent.

The distinguished actor, who played Tywin Lannister on Thrones, told Good Morning Britain that he was “confused” by the ending. “I’ve watched as much as I can because there are characters like Daenerys – her character and my character never met – so I wanted to know what happened to these people.’ I got to the very end and I thought, ‘Hm, okay.’ There’s little Arya going off on a cruise somewhere; poor Jon’s gone back to the North and all the people left alive are sat around, ‘Shall we have a cup of tea?’ I thought, agh, I don’t know.”

While I’m tempting to say something along the lines of “Charles Dance ripped apart Game of Thrones the way Tywin did that stag,” that would be unfair. His critiques are proper and respectful, which is to say: he’s super British. This is also the first someone from England has ever complained about a cup of tea.