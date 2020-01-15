We’re just a few months shy of a year since Game of Thrones went off the air, and hopefully the withdrawal its legions of fans are feeling isn’t too overwhelming. Right now all they have to sustain them is the promise of any number of spin-offs, some of which may happen, some of which may not. So here’s some good news and bad news. The good? House of Dragons, the prequel about the Targaryen clan, officially has…well, not a release date, but a release year. The bad? It ain’t next year.

As per a scoop from TVLine, fans will have to wait till “sometime in 2022” to see the show, which will be set some 300 years before the events of George R.R. Martin A Song of Ice and Fire, and it will draw on Martin’s companion book Blood & Fire as it tells of the downfall of the family that would win day produce Emilia Clarke’s dragon-loving Daenerys.

That House of Dragons looks like it will live while the sequel show that would have starred Naomi Watts did not can be explained easily: The former already had source material, from Martin himself, while the Watts one did not. And just a reminder: Martin still owes the world another Song of Ice and Fire book, doesn’t he? There’s no word on when that will materialize, but at least we know when House of Dragons will land — sort of.

