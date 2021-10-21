Earlier this month, HBO shared the first teaser for House of the Dragon. The prequel series looks a lot like Game of Thrones, obviously, what with all the fire, talk of kings and dragons, and Targaryen wigs, but co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik (who directed many of the best episodes of Thrones) made sure it’s not too similar.

“First, it’s very important to pay respects and homage to the original series, which was pretty groundbreaking. We’re standing on the shoulders of that show and we’re only here because of that show,” Sapochnik told the Hollywood Reporter. House of the Dragon will even keep the same color palette as Game of Thrones. That being said:

“We can’t say, ‘Well, when we did Thrones, we did it this way…’ If you start every sentence with that, you’ve lost. This is something else, and should be something else. It’s a different crew, different people, different tone. Hopefully it will be seen as something else. But it will have to earn that – it won’t happen overnight. Hopefully fans will enjoy it for the thing that it is. We’ll be lucky if we ever come close to what the original show was, so we’re just putting our heads down and getting on with it and hoping what we come up with is worthy of having a Game of Thrones title.”

Sapochnik also said that “we were very respectful of what the original show is.” You heard it here first, folks: House of the Dragon will, like Game of Thrones, have dragons. Out of respect.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)