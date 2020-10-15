HBO’s gearing up to begin filming (sometime in 2021) the Game Of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, that focuses on House Targaryen (that will debut sometime in 2022). The series has already snagged a leading man, character actor Paddy Considine, who will be familiar to HBO viewers for his turns Stephen King’s The Outsider and the currently running The Third Day. Paddy and the rest of the cast will be filming in a surprising location, however, given that the prequel is departing from the main film location of the original series (Northern Ireland).

The prequel, which will take place about 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, is poised to set up shop within England. More specifically, the show’s home base will be Watford’s Leavesden Studios, which is north of London and currently the home of Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The switchup was initially noticed by Winter Is Coming and confirmed by Entertainment Weekly, which points out that the prequel might have a drastically new look, considering that it takes place at least a considerable way into the past. A lot can change in a few hundred years. Heck, a lot can change in a year, as we know in real life.

Of course, there’s probably a good chance that House of the Dragon will be bouncing to other countries on occasion, depending how far they take the story outside of House Targaryen. It can’t all be bright white wigs and dragons, right? Actually, you know what? I’m fine with that. But hey, the weather in England will at least be more predictable than in Northern Ireland, and fewer production headaches is good for everyone these days.

(Via Entertainment Weekly & Winter Is Coming)