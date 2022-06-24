Last week, news broke that a Game of Thrones sequel series centered on Jon Snow is in the works and that Kit Harrington would reprise his role as the now-exiled hero. While initial reports had very little in the way of details, Thrones author George R.R. Martin has now confirmed the series’ development in a new post on his official blog. Martin also offered updates on the series’ current status as well as its working title.

According to Martin, the sequel series is currently titled Snow, and the author is surprised that its existence is only just now being leaked because it’s been in development nearly as long as the other numerous Game of Thrones spinoffs. Martin also confirmed comments by Emilia Clarke that the series is actually Harrington’s idea.

Via Not A Blog:

Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific. Various rumors are floating around about my involvement, or lack of same. I am involved, just as I am with THE HEDGE KNIGHT and THE SEA SNAKE and TEN THOUSAND SHIPS, and all the animated shows. Kit’s team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/ consultants to hammer out the show.

Despite Harrington and Martin’s involvement, the author cautioned Game of Thrones fans that Snow is still in the “script stage” and “nothing has been green lit yet.” In other words, the sequel series is anything but a sure thing at the moment.

“There are all sorts of reasons pilots never get picked up to series, all sorts of reasons scripts never got shot as pilots, all sorts of reasons great treatments never get sent to script,” Martin wrote. “That’s the way the business works.”

(Via George R.R. Martin)