Plenty of times, our most profound and memorable moments come to us when we’re least expecting them. For former Games of Thrones actor Kit Harrington, one such moment happened during a bathroom break while filming the show’s second season. In a recent interview with Sirius XM, the star most famous for his portrayal of the moody, broody Jon Snow revealed that of all the moments that stuck with him from his time working on Game of Thrones, peeing off of a glacier is perhaps the most memorable, and provided him with a bit of clarity he looks back upon regularly.

“I remember shooting up on this incredible glacier in Iceland, and I went off to take a pee, just in… somewhere in the wilds of Iceland. And I just looked out over this glacier and I thought, ‘God, I got the best job in the world.’ And that always sticks out to me because if I’m ever feeling grumpy about my lot, which, believe me, I can do amazingly, I think of that. And I think, ‘Now you’ve got a pretty special job.'”

In addition to sharing this oddly touching moment, Harrington also discussed the rise and fall of Game of Throne‘s popularity in the interview. According to Harrington, the show’s aforementioned second season was also when the cast and crew began to realize they were creating something truly special with real “cultural impact.” He then went on to address Game of Thrones‘ infamous ending, and explained that part of his journey following the series finale was trying to remain proud of his work regardless:

“Part of the journey since it finished was just becoming proud of that show, you know, not running away from it and not running away from what it was and who I played in it, but just owning it and being proud of everything about it really.”

While Harrington’s chapter as Jon Snow has come to an end, fans of Game of Thrones will be pleased to hear that the world of Westeros will continue to be explored in not one but three separate spinoff series. And hey, don’t feel too bad for Harrington not being a part of it all, as the actor is about to cross over to an even bigger franchise with Marvel’s The Eternals, which hits theaters November 5.