The first (of many) Game of Thrones spinoffs, House of the Dragon, takes place approximately 170 years before the events of the original series. The tentatively-titled Blood Moon, which was scrapped even after HBO spent $30 million on the pilot episode, was also a prequel. So is Dunk and Egg and the Dorne-set 10,000 Ships.

But HBO is finally looking towards the future of Thrones sequel series centered around Jon Snow. Variety reports that Kit Harington, who played Westeroes’ finest brooder for eight seasons, is “attached to reprise his role as the fan-favorite hero in the live-action show, which would take place after the events of Game of Thrones — potentially opening up what many thought was an iron-clad ending to the wildly popular series.”

Since the potential Jon Snow sequel series would take place after the final season of Game of Thrones, it’s possible that familiar characters — such as his half-siblings Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) — could show their faces.

In the finale, Jon kills the second love of his life, Daenerys (shout out to Ygritte), and goes north of The Wall with Tormund, his direwolf Ghost, and the wildlings. Maybe in the sequel series, he can fulfill his destiny and become a lumberjack. It worked for that other prestige series with a famously hated finale.

The Jon Snow series does not have a premiere date.

