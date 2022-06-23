Last week, HBO announced a Game of Thrones sequel series focused on Kit Harrington’s Jon Snow, who was last seen traveling north of the Wall after being banished from Westeros in the series finale for murdering the very short-lived queen, Emilia Clarke‘s Daenerys Targaryen. While promoting her West End state debut, Clarke fielded a few questions about the spinoff series, which she apparently was already aware of thanks to Harrington.

“He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It’s happening,” Clarke told BBC News before shutting the door on hopes that she might return for the sequel or any other Game of Thrones spinoffs:

“It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.” Which raises the question – would she ever consider appearing in a spin-off to Game of Thrones, or is she done with dragons? “No, I think I’m done,” she says firmly and laughs.

Despite Clarke seemingly moving on from starring in Game of Thrones projects — she’s already made the jump to Marvel in the upcoming Secret Invasion series for Disney+ — the actress did say she’ll be watching the first spinoff out of the gate, House of the Dragon, when it premieres in August.

“It’s going to be weird as hell,” Clarke said. “I’m going to watch this as a fresh viewer because it’s [set] a be-jillion years before our show, so it’s going to feel different.”

