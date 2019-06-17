‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Lena Headey Says She Wishes Cersei Had Gotten A ‘Better Death’

06.16.19 1 hour ago

HBO

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones’ final season.

The final season of Game of Thrones has received its share of criticism, from fans and even from cast members. First Charles Dance — whose character Tywin Lannister perished back during Season 5 — said he was “confused” by the capper. Now Lena Headey is saying she wishes Cersei had gotten a better ending.

Talking to The Guardian (as caught up Deadline), Headey discussed the fate of her infamously heartless character, who was crushed, along with lover-brother Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), by a falling building.

“I will say I wanted a better death,” Headey admitted. “Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn’t have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb.”

Mind you, Headey isn’t entirely displeased. She’s always been happy to play one of Game of Thrones’ most hissable and memorably pitiless characters. Back in March, well before most of the world knew that Cersei was going to bite it, she gushed to Huffington Post about her character: “Nobody wants to play a character who’s really f*cking dull and has no history.”

(Via The Guardian and Deadline)

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSCERSEI LANNISTERgame of thronesLENA HEADEY

