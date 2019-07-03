HBO

Of all the main characters on Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen was the one with the most nude scenes (so much so that actress Emilia Clarke turned down Fifty Shades of Grey because she didn’t want to be typecast), but Melisandre wasn’t far behind her. In a recent interview, Carice van Houten, who played the Red Woman until her death in season eight’s “The Long Night,” was asked whether she felt uncomfortable all the nudity the role required.

“Yes and no. It wasn’t my favorite thing in the world at all,” van Houten said. “But yes, in [Paul Verhoeven’s 2006 film] Black Book, I experienced nudity on set. The Dutch are quite open minded, we’re a bit easier with that. But it’s never comfortable being the only one undressed on set. It was before I had a child. I would be more uncomfortable now. The times have changed in many ways. Back then, it was all a little overwhelming. No one forced me into anything, but in hindsight, I might have been a little more cautious with it.”

#MeToo was also brought up, with the interviewer wanting to know if the movement led to less nudity on Thrones in the later seasons. “Yes,” van Houten replied. “It also showed that you don’t need it.” Say what you will about the final season (there’s a lot to say), but at least there was no sexposition.

(Via Deadline)