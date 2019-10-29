Before Game of Thrones wrapped up its seven-season run (with a finale that no one had any opinions on), HBO started developing four, later five prequel series. The first to make it to the pilot stage was from Kick-Ass and Kingsman: The Secret Service writer Jane Goldman. The Long Night, as per George R.R. Martin’s wishes, took place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, chronicling “the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: It’s not the story we think we know.”

But according to the Hollywood Reporter, HBO is not moving forward with the series, which was set to star Naomi Watts, Naomi Ackie, and Miranda Richardson.

Said to focus on the “Age of Heroes” and the first ever battle between man and White Walker, Goldman’s prequel — which had filmed a pilot over the summer — will not be advancing to series, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. According to sources, Goldman e-mailed the cast to share the news. HBO, as it typically does on projects in development, declined comment. (Via)

First the Thrones showrunners lost their Star Wars trilogy, now this. Rough week. The writing was on the wall when HBO announced last month that a second prequel, centered around House Targaryen, was nearing a deal. It’s only the prequel now.

