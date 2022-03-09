daenerys
hbo
TV

George R.R. Martin Is ‘Deeply, Heavily’ Involved With The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spinoffs (But Don’t Worry, He’s Working On The Next Book, Too)

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Now that Elden Ring is out, surely George R.R. Martin can focus on finishing The Winds of Winter, and finishing The Winds of Winter only. Right…?

In a blog post, the author updated his fans on the sixth book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series. “Yes, of course I am still working on THE WINDS OF WINTER,” he wrote. “I have stated that a hundred times in a hundred venues, having to restate it endlessly is just wearisome. I made a lot of progress on WINDS in 2020, and less in 2021… but ‘less’ is not ‘none.’ The world of Westeros, the world of A SONG OF ICE & FIRE, is my number one priority, and will remain so until the story is told. But Westeros has become bigger than THE WINDS OF WINTER, or even A SONG OF ICE & FIRE.”

Martin proceeded to list the other projects he’s working on, including the Dunk & Egg novellas, a coffee table book, and various Game of Thrones spin-offs for HBO / HBO Max, like the House Targaryen-focused House of the Dragon.

“Those have taken a ton of my time and attention this year. I have seen some comments out there questioning how much I am involved in these new series. The answer is: a lot. Deeply, heavily involved in every one of the new shows,” Martin confirmed. “It’s my world, and while I have been working closely with some fantastic writers and showrunners, ultimately it is up to me to try to keep the canon… well, canonical… and to do all I can to help make the new shows great. (And I love these stories too).”

At the end of every post on his blog, Martin includes a “Current Mood.” This blog’s Current Mood: tired. The second he faxes the drafts to The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring to his publisher, which I assume is how it works, Martin better take a vacation to whichever tropical island has the most frozen margarita machines. He’s earned it.

(Via Not a Blog)

