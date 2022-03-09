Now that Elden Ring is out, surely George R.R. Martin can focus on finishing The Winds of Winter, and finishing The Winds of Winter only. Right…?

In a blog post, the author updated his fans on the sixth book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series. “Yes, of course I am still working on THE WINDS OF WINTER,” he wrote. “I have stated that a hundred times in a hundred venues, having to restate it endlessly is just wearisome. I made a lot of progress on WINDS in 2020, and less in 2021… but ‘less’ is not ‘none.’ The world of Westeros, the world of A SONG OF ICE & FIRE, is my number one priority, and will remain so until the story is told. But Westeros has become bigger than THE WINDS OF WINTER, or even A SONG OF ICE & FIRE.”

Martin proceeded to list the other projects he’s working on, including the Dunk & Egg novellas, a coffee table book, and various Game of Thrones spin-offs for HBO / HBO Max, like the House Targaryen-focused House of the Dragon.

“Those have taken a ton of my time and attention this year. I have seen some comments out there questioning how much I am involved in these new series. The answer is: a lot. Deeply, heavily involved in every one of the new shows,” Martin confirmed. “It’s my world, and while I have been working closely with some fantastic writers and showrunners, ultimately it is up to me to try to keep the canon… well, canonical… and to do all I can to help make the new shows great. (And I love these stories too).”

At the end of every post on his blog, Martin includes a “Current Mood.” This blog’s Current Mood: tired. The second he faxes the drafts to The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring to his publisher, which I assume is how it works, Martin better take a vacation to whichever tropical island has the most frozen margarita machines. He’s earned it.

(Via Not a Blog)