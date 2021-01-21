Maester Aemon didn’t get stabbed in the gut by his incestuous lover or roasted by a dragon, but he did have one of the more touching death scenes in Game of Thrones. In the season five episode, “The Gift,” the elderly brother of the Night’s Watch is on his death bed when he mutters, “There he is. That laugh. Egg! Egg laughed like that. One of the first things I remember about him.” It sounds like nonsense, but as Sam explains to Gilly, Aemon is referring to “his little brother, Aegon. He became king.” Aegon V Targaryen, a.k.a Egg, a.k.a. Daenerys’ relative, never appeared on Game of Thrones, so he’s known mostly to book readers. But everyone may soon learn a lot about him.

HBO is in “early development” on adapting Tales of Dunk and Egg into a show. “The one-hour show would be based on the series of fantasy novellas by George R.R. Martin, which follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) 90 years prior to the events of A Song of Ice and Fire,” Variety reports. There are three Tales of Dunk and Egg titles to date: The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight. If picked up, it would be the second Thrones prequel to make it to air after House of Dragon. Here’s more:

No writer or talent is currently attached to the project, but sources say it is a high priority for HBO as the premium cabler looks to build on the success of “Game of Thrones.”

HBO must love all things Targaryen (and eggs), because House of the Dragon also follows Daenerys’ family. It premieres next year.

