HBO

A lot of people have died on Game of Thrones (and by people, I, of course, mean humans, direwolves, dragons, horses, leeches, and Ed Sheeran). In season one, there were 59 mortalities; by season four, the number of fatalities had risen to 181. Then 246 for season five and 540 for season six (the “death count” hasn’t been updated for season seven, but safe to say, it was high). Don’t think Thrones is going soft on us in the eighth and final season, either.

In an interview with Gold Derby about the upcoming season, actress Sophie Turner teased, “I can tell you that there’s definitely a coming together of people. Everyone is coming together to fight the impending doom. There’s a lot of tension between these little groups, battling for what they think is right. It’s Game of Thrones, so it’s going to be bloodier and more death and more emotionally torturous than all the years before!” By the end of this show, I half-expect everyone — Lannisters, Starks, Targaryens — to be dead, except, like, Samwell and some wight named Frank. They can hang out in libraries together.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (who’s usually the talkative one when it comes to all things Thrones) would only add that season eight will be “surprising. Enormous. Heartbreaking.” And when asked to describe what’s to come in three more words: “Satisfying, shocking, and… heartbreaking, again.” He means someone’s heart is literally going to break. Hey, it’s happened before.

(Via Gold Derby)