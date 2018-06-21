Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Reveals The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Scenes That Were Too ‘Cruel’ For Him To Watch

When it comes to Game Of Thrones, there is no shortage of brutal and stomach-churning moments. It could be the numerous rape scenes, the gratuitous violence, the lack of clean water, or violence against children that get under the viewer’s skin while watching it. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has been apart of a few moments himself as Jaime Lannister, even helping to kick the series off by pushing a child out a window, but some have also been too rough for him to watch.

Coster-Waldau spoke with Variety at Cannes Lions and shared a few details about his conclusion to the series. There have been no heartfelt goodbye or haircut threats from him yet, though he’s about to return Belfast in a week. But he did indicate he is finished while praising the ending:

“I’m not 100% done, but I’ve shot the last scene with me…

“They just couldn’t have done a better job on ending our story,” he said. “We’ve worked harder than ever before. We spent twice as much shooting these six episodes than we did on two full seasons before. No expense has been spared. We’ve gone all in.”

