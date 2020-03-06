The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Showrunners Are Returning To HBO In An Unexpected Way

I’d say it’s been a rough year for Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, who lost a Star Wars trilogy (then again, who hasn’t?), dropped out of the show’s Comic-Con panel, and faced criticism for the “really rushed” final season of the HBO series, but honestly? They’re doing fine. The duo signed a $200 million deal with Netflix (the more Sandra Oh in this world, the better), they’re overseeing a “thriller feature film based upon Lovecraft, a graphic novel from Hans Rodionoff,” and, oh yeah, they guided one of the most popular and award-winning shows of all-time for eight seasons. And now Benioff and Weiss are returning to HBO, but not in the way you might expect.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Benioff and Weiss will appear in season three of Westworld. “The duo will play technicians at Delos, the sinister company that manufacturers android hosts in the sci-fi drama series,” EW writes. “To reveal more about their episode two appearance would give too much away (but knowing who they are in advance arguably makes their scene play even better).” Will it be a Thrones in-joke? Perhaps. Or maybe they’ll reprise their roles as Bored Lifeguard #1 and Bored Lifeguard #2, the characters they played on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Westworld returns on March 15.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)