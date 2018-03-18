Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Though the first season of Fear the Walking Dead was not very good, and the second season was not much better, I cannot stress how great the third season of the horror series was. It is genuinely a better show than The Walking Dead has been since the Saviors storyline began.

I expect that Fear will only get better in its fourth season with the addition of Lennie James, coming over from The Walking Dead, two new showrunners; a time jump; a location change to Texas; new cast members Jenna Elfman and Maggie Grace plus potentially the Whisperers storyline from Robert Kirkman’s comics. It will be a “much different show” — the spin-off it was meant to be — and I expect that it will only get better and continue to improve upon the lagging The Walking Dead.