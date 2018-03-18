Garret Dillahunt Goes Full ‘Deadwood’ In The New ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Trailer

03.18.18

Though the first season of Fear the Walking Dead was not very good, and the second season was not much better, I cannot stress how great the third season of the horror series was. It is genuinely a better show than The Walking Dead has been since the Saviors storyline began.

I expect that Fear will only get better in its fourth season with the addition of Lennie James, coming over from The Walking Dead, two new showrunners; a time jump; a location change to Texas; new cast members Jenna Elfman and Maggie Grace plus potentially the Whisperers storyline from Robert Kirkman’s comics. It will be a “much different show” — the spin-off it was meant to be — and I expect that it will only get better and continue to improve upon the lagging The Walking Dead.

