Jim Jordan has become a household name thanks to his ride-or-die support of Donald Trump, supporting him through thick and thin, and while being mocked with regularity over social media. On a far more serious note, it’s also been alleged that he had a role in a massive college sex abuse scandal. Now George Clooney is using his clout to produce a documentary series about the investigation into the claims, with which Jordan refused to cooperate.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Smokehouse Pictures, the production company run by Clooney and Grant Heslov, is turning to a 2020 Sports Illustrated story by Jon Wertheim on Richard Strauss, a physician at Ohio State University who has racked up a long list of allegations by members of the school’s wrestling team. Strauss, who committed suicide in 2015, was also accused of administering steroids to athletes.

The allegations also involve Jordan, who was an assistant wrestling coach at the school from 1987 to 1995, long before he became a state representative. Jordan is accused of knowingly ignoring Strauss’ abuse. Indeed, every time he pipes up on Twitter in defense of the former president, not a few people bring up said accusations.

Wertheim, who will executive produce the series, called the story “the most widespread sexual abuse scandal in the history of American higher education. It is a story about power, abuse, enabling and the hierarchy of college sports that had been concealed for far too long,”

(Via THR)