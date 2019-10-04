Game of Thrones ended in May, and it’s quite possible that people won’t ever stop talking about the series’ final season or the show in general. Maisie Williams recently revealed that the series affected her self-confidence, and author George R.R. Martin drops spinoff nuggets on a regular basis. The somewhat cantankerous writer also spoke with Fast Company (as passed on by Digital Spy) to address widespread mutterings about the show not being “completely faithful,” especially during the final season, to his books.

Martin didn’t argue on the lack of adherence. “It can be … traumatic. Because sometimes their creative vision and your creative vision don’t match,” he explained. “And you get the famous creative differences thing — that leads to a lot of conflict.” However, he didn’t seem upset and also somewhat defended the actions of showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who simply didn’t have enough runtime to be entirely faithful (it must be noted, to an uncompleted work from Martin). “The [final] series has been… not completely faithful,” he further stated. “Otherwise, it would have to run another five seasons.”

That makes sense, given that the final Thrones season contained only six episodes, whereas Martin’s source material always spans thousands of pages. Not only that, but Martin says there were instances where a studio or network might say something like, “Well this character has a very high Q Rating so let’s give him a lot more stuff to do’.” So does this tell us that Bran had a very high Q rating? Sadly, we’ll probably never, ever know the answer to that question. And we can all argue about these things again when those prequels finally surface, starting in 2020 or 2021.

(Via Digital Spy)